Easthampton police search for driver who struck and killed dog

Easthampton Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle involved in a hit and run that resulted in the death of a German Shepard last week.

The incident occurred in the area of Kenneth Road and Phelps Street between 3:30 and 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, February 14.

The dog was struck, severely injured and later died.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Easthampton Police Det. Eric Alexander at 413-527-1212, ext. 1045.

