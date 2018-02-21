Easthampton police search for driver who struck and killed dog

Easthampton Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle involved in a hit and run that resulted in the death of a German Shepard last week.
The incident occurred in the area of Kenneth Road and Phelps Street between 3:30 and 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, February 14.
The dog was struck, severely injured and later died.
If you have any information, you are asked to call Easthampton Police Det. Eric Alexander at 413-527-1212, ext. 1045.
