Easthampton police search for driver who struck and killed dog

Easthampton police search for driver who struck and killed dog

By Naomi Wilson
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Easthampton Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle involved in a hit and run that resulted in the death of a German Shepard last week.

The incident occurred in the area of Kenneth Road and Phelps Street between 3:30 and 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, February 14.

The dog was struck, severely injured and later died.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Easthampton Police Det. Eric Alexander at 413-527-1212, ext. 1045.

