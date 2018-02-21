Hampden Co. Sheriff warning of possible scam

One local sheriff is warning residents of a potential scam.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi's office said Wednesday that Springfield Police have received reports of calls coming from someone purporting to be from the sheriff's department.

That person indicated that the call recipient didn't report to jury duty and is subject to a $750 fine or face arrest.

The sheriff's department went on to say that the caller reportedly tells the call recipient that "You are to bring the money to 736 State Street, Springfield and call us when you are on the way to ensure you are coming,"

The sheriff's department stresses that "we never make these or any similar type of calls, and wants the public to be aware of this potential scam."

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.