West Springfield man arrested on two armed robbery charges

West Springfield officers and detectives responded to Birch Park Circle for an armed robbery at gun point of a food delivery person on Saturday, February 17.

A similar robbery of a food delivery person had been reported the previous evening, in the same area of Birch Park Circle.

When they arrived, police were able to follow a single set of footprints in the snow, which led them to and from the scene of the robbery.

The trail helped police to focus their investigation on 12 Birch Park Circle where they found West Springfield resident, Travis Washington, as well as evidence connected to both robberies.

Washington was arrested at the scene and charged for both armed robberies.

