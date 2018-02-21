Inmate charged following drug bust inside Hampden County jail

An inmate at the Hampden County House of Correction faces drug charges after officers found nearly $2,000 worth of Suboxone.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi said body scanners and diligence by the staff is what helped officers find 19 strips of the narcotic.

That amount of Suboxone has an institutional value of $1,900.

Sheriff Cocchi noted he authorized the purchase of two body scanners in order to stop illegal drugs from entering the jail.

"With substance use issues in the community at an all- time high, the demand from addicted inmates to get these drugs is significant. The illegal drug trade is not just in our streets. The money to be made by bringing drugs into our jails can be a huge issue," Sheriff Cocchi wrote in a press release.

Sheriff Cocchi said the inmate will be charged with intent to distribute drugs.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.