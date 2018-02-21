PHOTOS: Restaurants announced for MGM's Springfield project

Those visiting MGM's new Springfield casino will find culinary options that might satisfy almost any pallet.

On Wednesday, MGM announced the several restaurants and dining options that will be part of the $950 million resort casino complex under construction in Springfield's South End.

“When our doors open, guests will find a resort that blurs the line between food and entertainment, and we can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been working on. We set out to design a destination where guests will feel comfortable, return frequently and be able to enjoy different amenities each time, from casual lunches to celebratory dinners,” said Anthony Caratozzolo, MGM Springfield's vice president of food and beverage.

Cal Mare will be brought to the Springfield casino by award-winning Chef Michael Mina Chef Adam Sobel and celebrate coastal Italian cuisine with East Coast ingredients. The menu will include charcoal grilled fish, crudos, handmade pastas, brick-oven pizzas, seafood dishes, and lighter Italian fare, as well as Italian wines and an extensive list of Amari including homemade limoncellos and craft cocktails.

[CLICK HERE for concept photos of the restaurants]

The South End Market will be located off of Main Street and offer several quick-casual dining spots, including Wicked Noodles (pan-Asian), Jack's Lobster Shack (lobster rolls and New England-style clam chowder), Bill's Diner (all-American), Hearth Grill (health options).

The market will also feature a gelato and espresso counter and a wine and cheese bar.

TAP Sports Bar will serve a Springfield-inspired menu including burgers, wings, and reubens in an environment catered to the sports fan. It will also feature a 10 lane bowling alley, arcade, beer garden, live games on HDTVs and a 32-screen video wall.

The former Union House Hotel will serve as home to The Chandler Steakhouse. The restaurant will be led by Hell's Kitchen season 14 winner Meghan Gill and offer seafood and steak dishes - including whole steamed lobster, tomahawk ribeye, northwest salmon. Guests will be able to watch their meal being prepped through a glass-walled kitchen.

MGM Springfield is slated to open this fall.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.