Wilbraham students, parents rally for change following Florida school shooting

Teenagers and adults rallied together in Wilbraham to speak out against gun violence and for stricter gun laws.

It's been exactly one week since 17 people were killed in a school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Now, local high school students and parents are fighting for change.

Jamison Rohan, a Junior at Minnechaug High School took to social media to ask her fellow students to come and participate in the rally on Main Street.

"After a week or so nobody really cares about the issue anymore, and I think what we have to do is continue the conversation keep talking about it and not let it wash away because that's what's really important," said Rohan.

Rohan's fellow classmates heard her call to action, and showed up to help.

"When I first heard about this I said, I'll be there because she organized this she put it together. She didn't think it was going to be this big and here it is. One person can make all the difference," said Minnechaug Freshman Joe Zeno.

The rally brought people of all ages, including Minnechaug Regional High School Prinicpal Stephen Hale to advocate for change following the tragedy in Florida.

Students told Western Mass News they will continue to fight for change until their voices are heard.

"I think it's really important because yeah, I won't be able to vote for a few years but I still have a voice. All the students in school have voices and we have a right to voice our opinions," said Minnechaug Freshman Olivia Knode.

