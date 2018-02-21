Doctors warn about 'frozen sunburn'

As many enjoy a Winter warm-up, New Englanders head outside, but dermatologists warn that you will need to grab the sunscreen before you soak up the rays.

“We recommend sunscreen on the exposed surfaces all year long. SPF 30 or higher,” said Dr. Yolanda Lenzy, a dermatologist from Chicopee.

Even in cold temperatures, the risk of a sunburn is still a real possibility.

The snow can reflect the sun’s UV ray. This can double exposure to the sun’s damaging rays.

“A lot of skiers get sunburned, even if they are in very cold temperatures,” Lenzy said.

She warns that winter athletes are particularly at-risk.

“Temperature has nothing to do with whether or not you can get a sunburn or not,” said First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown.

Instead, the position of the earth plays a role in the risk of sunburns.

“It’s really when we get into march and go forward. It’s those days in the Spring, when its cold out and the sun is shining...and you say, oh, it’s cold out. I don’t need the sunscreen. You do need the sunscreen,” said Brown.

