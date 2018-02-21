Lia Surprise Squad helps man say 'thank you' to family who helped during several health battles

A Northampton man who battled cancer for three years, with several near-death hospital trips, is finally cured.

Now, he's quietly decided it was time to write to the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad in hopes of saying thank you to those who stood by his side.

Michael Brick, a father and grandfather from Northampton, has spent the last five years fighting for his life.

"It was prostate cancer and it was three years I had that and going through radiation...and then after the radiation, I ended up with radiation poisoning because they didn't tell me I could end up with it and I did...and then I ended up having bleeding. They didn't know if I was gonna make it because I was bleeding so much," Brick explained.

Regina Brick added, "After that, he had a heart attack we didnt know about and he was not well at all. The doctors told us we were gonna lose him."

Regina, Michael's wife of 30 years, their daughter Emily, and sons Michael and Patrick helped in a way that many couldn't even imagine.

"It was tough, hard, but we had to be strong," Regina added.

Michael noted, "I want to thank them. I wouldn't be here without them."

His family's unwavering love and support through the heartbreaking times never went unnoticed.

That's where the Surprise Squad came in, by taking Michael's family to the Hampshire Mall for a shopping spree: hair, nails, whatever they wanted.

The Bricks said that they haven't been shopping in years, so the Western Mass News and Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad took them to the Hampshire Mall for a shopping spree together

The family was in a little state of shock with the surprise, so everyone went 'shock shopping' with one thing always in mind: family.

Emily kept with the family theme and chose a new Alex and Ani bracelet.

"I'm gonna get the 'Love you to the moon and back' I think. That was our saying when he was going through everything," Emily noted.

The Surprise Squad also purchased gift cards at Autobahn and Pinz for the Brick family to make new memories.

Inside Target, we treated the Bricks to anything they want, plus $200 for anywhere else

"When you love someone to the moon and back, your love knows no boundaries," Emily said.

