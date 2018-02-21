Students enjoy pool party during winter vacation

Temperatures were summer-like on Wednesday, so some kids enjoyed their school vacation by taking a jump in the pool.

Considering the time of year, the pool they jumped into is indoors.



Sydney Pasini is the Special Events Coordinator for the Springfield Parks and Recreation Department.

Pasini told Western Mass News this winter pool party was planned well before this week's warm weather was forecasted.

"We probably should've gotten the pools ready but we'll have to wait until summer," said Pasini.



While it may be too early for the kids to jump in the pool outside, they enjoyed every minute being poolside indoors at Central High School in Springfield.

"This year is our 40th anniversary running 'Fabulous February' and it's a free opportunity for the community to come together," Prisini noted.



The festivities included pizza and ice cream, and it's out of the several events the department is putting on for the vacation week.

Even though the pool party remained indoors, expectations didn't fall short for the kids who were eager to cool off summer-style.



While the warm weather comes to a wrap, this was just one of the many fun activities scheduled for Fabulous February.

