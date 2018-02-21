Teens unite to spark movement after Florida shooting

The survivors of the Parkland, Florida shooting are attracting the attention across the country and here in western Massachusetts.

Although most of the students in Parkland, Florida can't even vote yet, they are demanding change, and teenagers across the country are following.

Students in Wilbraham rallied along Main Street on Wednesday to demand gun reform.

"I think it's a great thing that people are speaking up and getting involved with national problems like this," said Minnechaug Regional Freshman Joe Zeno.

Teenagers and adults lined Main Street in Wilbraham to use their voices.

"I think it's just great that we're really becoming politically active. I think the next step is for people to recognize that and take us seriously," said Minnechaug Regional Junior Jamison Rohan.

This may seem like the first time in history that kids are demanding change in such a public way.

Western New England University History Professor John Baick told Western Mass News that this generation was raised in the digital age, and they know how to use technology to make a difference.

"I think we also forget that this millennial generation is the largest generation [in] American history. The last time we had a generation of the size was the baby boomers and I think we all have a sense of what they did in the 1960s," said Baick.

Professor Baick said the issue of gun violence in schools could be the platform that divides the country today.

"This generation was born on Instagram, Facebook, and social media. But what happens when they use these tools to engage the real world engage state houses. They're going to be voting soon and they're going to be voting in large numbers," Baick continued.

Professor Baick added that this is the first generation to grow up in the digital age.

Although they can be sometime disengaged with noses in their phones, they can turn their attention to something they're passionate about.

