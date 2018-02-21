Vigil held in Southampton for Florida shooting victims

America is now remembering the victims in Florida’s deadly school shooting.

Dozens gathered at the First Congregational Church in Southampton Wednesday evening for a candlelight vigil.

Organizers told Western Mass News the event was held in order to stand together for peace.

"I hope that people understand that they are not alone, that we are all in this together, that there are things that we can do. So that we will protect our children friends and family and to make our world a safer place," said Reverend Jennifer Valentine.

There are a number of vigils planned across the country in the coming days.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.