Several scams targeting Massachusetts taxpayers

Secretary of State William Galvin’s Office is warning the public about IRS scams as the tax deadline approaches.

According to Galvin's office, there are a number of scams circulating now and they've already received a number of complaints about tax scams.



The complaints started rolling in once the the IRS began accepting tax returns at the end of January.

Scammers will often use fake caller ID's to make it look like the IRS or other government agencies are calling.

Another one going around is a phone call telling you that you're owed an IRS refund, but you have to give out your personal information to get it back.

A tax professional at Liberty Tax Services in Springfield told Western Mass News the IRS will never call you.

"If you're getting calls from people who purport to be the IRS, recognize that it's automatically a bogus call. they don't call you unannounced, it won't happen," said Ray Maagero with Liberty Tax.

Most people believe that these types of scams only target the elderly but the IRS said scammers are targeting everyone.

"They'll never threaten you or demand payment or threaten you with police action or arrest without some kind of notification in advance," Maagero added.

Liberty Tax said another tip to avoid getting scammed is to file early because that prevents the scammers from getting your information ahead of time.

