Crews respond to house fire in Orange

Emergency crews are on the scene of a 3-alarm fire in Orange at a single family home.
Nobody was injured, the Orange Fire Department said. They could not provide a specific address, however.
Currently, the fire department is asking people to avoid “Congress Street west of Cheney Street.”
Western Mass News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.
