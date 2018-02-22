Early morning fire destroys home in Orange

A home in Orange is a complete loss following a 3-alarm fire on Thursday morning.

The Orange Fire Department's Chief told Western Mass News that the call came in after 2 a.m. for a home on Congress Street.

When they arrived, the Chief said the house was heavily engulfed in flames and mutual aid calls went out. Even with limited personnel, the Chief added that his crew did a good job knocking the flames down.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported and the homeowner was actually out of state. But their home is now a total loss.

The home next door, did suffer some heat damage to its siding.

Currently, crews remain on scene. An excavator, the Chief said, will be pulling apart the remains of the home to look for hot spots.

The fire department is asking people to avoid “Congress Street west of Cheney Street,” at this time.

The State Fire Marshall is now on the scene investigating what caused this fire.

Western Mass News will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.