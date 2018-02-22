Governor Baker to sign contaminated drinking water pledge

Governor Charlie Baker is expected to be in Westfield on Thursday to sign a pledge to help residents impacted by contaminated drinking water.

This comes after high levels of two contaminants were found in two of the city's wells back in 2016.

Governor Baker, along with senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren are among those expected to be in attendance.

Residents told Western Mass News they do not want to have to worry about drinking water from their faucets anymore.

The city just recently filed a $50 million federal lawsuit after two of Westfield’s wells were contaminated.

The pollutant is a chemical in "firefighting foam," which was used for training at Barnes Air National Guard Base. The foam has been deemed a health hazard by the US Environmental Protection Agency.

Westfield has been working with the EPA to ensure water safety, the two contaminated wells have been offline until the matter is resolved. According to test results from last fall, the water from the other sources, both the Granville reservoir and other wells, is safe to drink.

But that doesn't lessen the fear and wonder of many who live in the area. According to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease, exposure to these contaminants may affect growth and learning in children, lower the chance of pregnancy, interfere with the immune system, as well as increase cholesterol and the risk of cancer.

A group in the city trying to educate the public on the water issues, has called for this pledge. They say it’s in order to provide proper health testing to those residents impacted by the polluted water.

The pledge is set to be signed at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.