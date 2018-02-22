Disruptive bike riders lead to arrest in Chicopee

One Springfield teen is under arrest after police tracked down dozens of people who were allegedly riding bikes and causing a disturbance in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Office Michael Wilk said that officers received multiple reports about a group of young adults on bikes creating a disturbance Wednesday afternoon.

The calls indicated that the bikers were at the Shell gas station on West Street and reportedly refused to leave.

When police arrived to the gas station, the group of 50 to 60 bikes fled towards Chicopee Center.

Wilk added that police said the riders were disrupting the flow of traffic by swerving from one side of the road to the other and doing "wheelies".

Several times, vehicles were reportedly forced to stop suddenly to avoid hitting the bikers.

Police later located the riders on Chicopee Street, blocking both exit and entrance lanes to Interstate 391.

One rider, 18-year-old Jason Albino of Springfield, was allegedly using his phone to record the event.

Wilk said that when police attempted to stop the disturbance, Albino turned into the parking lot of a nearby business. As an officer approached him, Albino struck him with his bike and tried to flee.

Albino was arrested and charged with three counts of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a police officer, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was released on $140 and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Wilk noted that police were able to round up the group of bike riders and advise them of the dangers. Of those police were able to get information from, all were from Springfield and Holyoke.

