Springfield police confiscate nine off-highway vehicles in two days

In the past two days, the Springfield Police Department has confiscated nine illegal off-highway vehicles.

This comes during a push by the department to rid these sorts of vehicles from driving on city roads, which is illegal.

Ryan Walsh, the PIO for the Springfield Police Department, said this past Tuesday that the department was looking for the public’s help in identifying where these off-highway vehicles were being stored and driven.

Since then, eight dirt bikes and an ATV have been confiscated, Walsh said.

This is part of a “strategic effort” Walsh said. The department is focused on people riding dirt bikes, illegally and erratically through the streets of the city. Walsh said this is putting not just the riders in danger, but also other drivers.

This effort to crack down on off-highway vehicles will continue into the Spring and Summer months.

Walsh said if any of the nine vehicles they recovered were stolen, the department will be looking to return them to their rightful owner. He also added that if any of the vehicles they just recovered were not stolen or cannot be claimed within 30 days, the department would be auctioning them off or would destroy them.

Pictures of the recently confiscated vehicles will be posted later to help anyone who may have had their bikes stolen.

The Springfield Police Department is asking anyone who knows where these off-highway vehicles are being stored, or who the drivers of these illegally driven vehicles are, to contact them by any of the ways below.

The Springfield Police Department Traffic Unit: 413-787-6333.

TEXT-A-TIP, by texting the word CRIMES, then typing SOLVE and your tip.

Or send a message to the Springfield Police Department’s Facebook Page.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.