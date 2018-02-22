'Power issues' closes Berkshire Mall

A western Massachusetts mall is closed after what are described as "power issues."
Berkshire Mall posted on their Facebook page that due to those issues, the mall would be closed on Thursday.
Lanesborough Police added that Target does remain open.
