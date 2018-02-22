State Rep. Peter Kocot of 1st Hampshire District has died

There's sad news from Beacon Hill as officials have announced the passing of State Representative Peter Kocot.

The death of Rep. Peter Kocot was announced Thursday in an email sent by House Speaker Robert DeLeo.

DeLeo said Kocot, 61, died Thursday morning, but didn't offer details on the cause of death.

"Chairman Kocot was one of the most kind, decent, and selfless individuals that I have had the pleasure to know. Our prayers are with Peter’s wife, Shauneen, his children, extended family, and his staff," DeLeo wrote.

Kocot represented the 1st Hampshire district, which consists of Hatfield, Northampton, Southampton, and Westhampton in Hampshire County and Montgomery in Hampden County. He was first elected to the House in a 2002 special election.

Kocot served on the House Committee on Ethics and chair of the Joint Committee on Health Care Financing.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

