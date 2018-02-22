Man sentenced for overdose death of Westfield teen

It was sentencing day for the man who admitted he provided heroin to a 16-year-old Westfield girl who later died of an overdose.

Seth Lombard-Hawthorne, 24, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter back in January of this year.

This after he provided Lily Anderson, a junior at Westfield High School at the time, heroin that had fentanyl in it. She overdosed and died after using that drug.

Lombard-Hawthorne stood silently as he was sentenced to jail for his involvement in Anderson's death back in 2015.

"Today, you will bear and you will continue to bear for the rest of your life the scars of your personal guilt in her death," said Judge Mary-Lou Rup.

Rup sentenced Lombard-Hawthorne to the recommended three and a half years in a house of corrections, as well as three years of probation.

"You deserve punishment, but you also need a period of supervision and professional treatment after incarceration to insure that you do not fall back on the ugly trap of drug use and abuse," Rup explained.

Anderson's family, who gave emotional victim impact statements last month, did not attend the sentencing. They said it was too hard for them.

Two of Anderson's friends did attend and spoke exclusively with Western Mass News after the decision.

"It's been really tough. We became close my senior year and that's when she passed away and I knew Seth because of her. I'm not really happy with the sentencing, I think it should have been tougher," said Carley Censabella.

Kaitlyn Faire added, "I'm really close with her cousin as well and I know it's been really hard on them, along with a lot of people at school. I'm close with Carley, so it's been really hard on a lot of people and I felt that too. I agree with her on the sentence, but I understand that is how the court works."

Lombard-Hawthorne will serve some of his jail time in a substance abuse treatment facility. He is required to be free of drugs and alcohol through his probation.

Rup also ordered that Lombard-Hawthorne speak at schools about the consequences of doing drugs as a part of his probation.

Anderson's friends said that they think that is a good choice because they don't want any more young lives to be lost to drugs.

