Thousands of dogs compete for best in show at local competition

Over a thousand dogs have come out to the Pioneer Valley to compete in the Shawangunk, Wallkill and Rockland County Kennel Club Dog Show.

The dog show opened Thursday at the Big E fairgrounds.

Over the next four days, dogs will be vying to be named best in show as there will only be one named each day.

"You gotta practice, you gotta train, you have to build your way up, build a reputation, become a champion and then your off to Westminster, said Club President Tom Delaney.



Western Mass News spoke to several competitors who said they are filled with anticipation and excitement for the competition.

"This venue is one of the best venues in the country and that's why there's such a large entry of dogs," said Gerry Hughes.



Hughe's dog named Devo competed at the Westminster Dog Show just two weeks ago



"We were very proud of him, he made us proud," Hughes continued.



Although Devo might have not won the Westminster Dog Show, he could take home the title of best in show over the next four days.



On Thursday there were over 700 dogs competing.

"Dogs will compete all day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday hoping to win their selective groups before being able to compete as best in show at the end of each day.

"You need one of three things to win. You need a good dog, well groomed, and well presented. If you have two of those three things you win," said Delaney.



Saturday and Sunday will be the most competitive as 1,300 dogs of various breeds will to strut their stuff.

