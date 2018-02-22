Pellet gun found in backpack of Greenfield Middle school student

Greenfield Police are investigating after a pellet gun was found in a student's backpack at Greenfield Middle School last week.

Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh told Western Mass News that the student did not show the gun and no threats were made.

Staff apparently became aware of a concern to prompt a check of the student's backpack.

The gun was quickly secured and police were called.

An investigation is ongoing.

