Trump considers new minimum age to purchase guns

President Trump said he's considering imposing an age requirement of 21 for people to buy guns like the AR-15 used in the killing of 17 people last week at a Florida school.

The President's comments come after a White House meeting on Wednesday with students, parents, and teachers impacted by the recent school shooting.

"I will be strongly pushing Comprehensive Background Checks with an emphasis on Mental Health. Raise age to 21 and end sale of Bump Stocks! Congress is in a mood to finally do something on this issue - I hope!" The President wrote on Twitter.

Western Mass News spoke to local veterans on how they feel about raising the age to buy guns similar to the AR-15.

"I think it's absolutely ridiculous in my opinion to increase it to 21. If you can trust me to join your military and protect your country, my military, my country, why can't I be trusted if properly educated to own and fire a gun?," said Charly Lawrence.

"This is similar to the M-16 we used in Vietnam and we were in war so why do we need a weapon like that on the streets here now," said Thomas Belton.

Others in western Massachusetts believe the availability of these type of weapons is the problem.

"I think these guns that can kill many people at one time should not be available to anybody, that's what I think," said

The tragedy in Florida once again has brought the issue of guns and safety front and center in a national debate.

"I've lived outside this country for 10 years. I lived in Germany and Belgium and I felt safer over there walking the streets than in my own country," said Westfield resident Laura Holtz.

Another idea the President is proposing is for certain teachers, specially trained to carry concealed guns to school could act as a deterrent and help protect school children.

