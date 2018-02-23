Gardner man arrested over parking space dispute

A Gardner man is under arrest after allegedly assaulting a man over a parking space.

Greenfield Police responded to a reported assault in the area behind Mattress Outlet on Thursday afternoon.

Upon arrival, police found 74-year-old male victim standing by his truck and holding his hip. They also found that a vehicle belonging to 50-year-old Harry Foster of Gardner was parked in front of the victims truck, blocking him in.

The victim told police he attempted to find parking close to Greenfield’s Market so he could get medical supplies. When he was unable to find a spot, he parked in a spot marked by a private parking sign behind Mattress Outlet.

The victim reported that when he returned to his truck, he found Foster’s vehicle blocking his truck in.

An employee of the Mattress Outlet told the man that he had to speak to Foster, owner of the Mattress Outlet, about moving the car because Foster was displeased that someone had parked in his space.

After entering the store and locating Foster, the victim reportedly offered to pay for parking in the private space. Foster demanded more than the man was willing to pay.

Police say Foster then refused to move his vehicle.

The victim attempted to move his truck by driving over curbing but was stopped by a sign that was in his way. When the victim tried to move the sign, Foster moved his vehicle even closer to the truck, making it more difficult for the victim to leave.

Foster then approached the victim and reportedly shouted to not touch the sign.

Investigators said that Foster then allegedly shoved the victim to the ground, causing substantial injury.

After returning to the store and contacting police, Foster reported that he pushed the victim to the ground in an attempt to protect his property.

Foster was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a person 60-years-old or older with injury. He was booked without further incident and released on personal recognizance until arraignment.

