North Adams couple facing animal cruelty charges after dog dies

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) - Two Massachusetts residents are facing animal cruelty charges after their malnourished dog was found dead in their home.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that Trista Williams and Jesse Leydet, of North Adams, were released on personal recognizance after pleading not guilty at their arraignment Thursday.

Williams' mother reported to police Jan. 25 that the couple's dog, Tig, was dead.

Leydet's ex-wife told police that she found the dog lying in a crate, not breathing, while the couple was not at home.

Police say the crate was filled with animal waste, the dog appeared malnourished and the home was in "disarray."

It was not immediately clear who represented the defendants.

