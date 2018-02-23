Big Y announces distribution center expansion

One of the area's largest grocery store chains is expanding its distribution center.

Big Y said that it will be adding jobs and more space to its Roosevelt Avenue facility to keep up with the demand of their growth in New England.

The whole expansion project is expected to take about 18 months to finish.

Right now, the distribution center is behind the corporate headquarters on Roosevelt Avenue in Springfield.

Big Y President and COO Charlie D'Amour and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno held a press conference to announce the project late Friday morning.

The estimated $40 million project includes 232,000 square feet of additional space bringing the total to approximately 425,000 square feet.

Big Y said says the expansion will add about 32 new jobs as well in various positions throughout the distribution center.

D'Amour added that this new expansion will set them up for future growth.

"Our goal is to always deliver the freshest that we can to our customers and our stores and this facility helps to do that," D'Amour explained.

Big Y has 70 stores right now and said they they plan to expand to more stores and need more space.

The company believes this expansion will carry them to be able to handle about 20 more stores.

