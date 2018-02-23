One dead, one arrested following stabbing on Beaudry St. in Springfield

One person is dead and another is under arrest following a stabbing Friday morning in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to a stabbing at 29 Beaudry Street in the city's Indian Orchard section around 8:15 a.m. today.

The victim, a 43-year-old female, died as a result of the incident.

Walsh added that 41-year-old Terry Lockett of Indian Orchard "was arrested after stabbing and killing his wife in their home."

Lockett will be facing murder charges.

Western Mass News continues to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.