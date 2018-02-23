Springfield Police investigating stabbing

Springfield Police are investigating a stabbing that took place in the Indian Orchard area this morning.

Public Information Officer, Ryan Walsh, confirmed that the stabbing occurred around 8:15 a.m. at a home on Beaudry Street.

There are currently no further details on the incident.

