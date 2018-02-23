Study ranks safest school districts in Massachusetts

A website has revealed what they believe are the safest school districts in each state.

Niche released their list of the safest school districts for the year.

Their rankings, according to the website, were based on a "rigorous analysis" of information from the U.S. Department of Education, as well as reviews from parents and students.

Those parent and student ratings covered such topics including health and safety, area crime rates, and expulsion, suspension, and school-related arrest rates.

In Massachusetts, Cambridge, Easton, and Wellesley rounded out the top three districts.

You can CLICK HERE to see the top 25 districts.

For more information on Niche's report, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.