Police: female suspect wore mask, robbed store at gunpoint

Police in Agawam are looking for the public's help in locating an armed robbery suspect.

Agawam Police said that on Saturday, February 10, a female suspect entered the One Stop Mart on Suffield Street, showed a silver handgun to the clerk, and robbed the store.

The suspect is about 5' tall and was last seen wearing a purple or maroon sweatshirt, brown pants, slippers, and a mask.

Investigators are hoping that despite the suspect wearing the mask that someone may be able to help identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Agawam Police at (413) 786-1717.

