First responders react to active shooter situation

As bullets flew through the hallways at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida last week, officials said an armed school resource officer waited outside.

The question is now, why?

That officer resigned after he was suspended without pay.



"I couldn't believe he did that. I thought he was, that's his job, to go in and protect the kids," said Feeding Hills resident Diann Beauchene.



Throughout western Massachusetts and beyond, we're left to grapple with the question: Why did an armed school resource officer wait outside the school as a shooting took place?



The Broward County Sheriff's Office said video shows Deputy Scot Peterson waiting outside the building during the shooting instead of going inside and engaging the gunman.



First responders describe their heroic and emotional first moments inside the school.



"The first thing we saw was a victim on the west doors. we checked on that victim, that victim was deceased," said Coral Spring Police Sgt. Nicholas Mazzei.



As students and teachers took cover, many called 911, some were too afraid to speak or many any noise.



"If you just have to be quiet that's okay. As long as I can hear you breathing," said Coral Springs Police and Fire Dispatcher Kathy Liriano.

Now, the police chief is praising teachers, staff, and students.



"I mean can you imagine faced with that type of dilemma and you hear those gunshots. The level of professionalism these teachers have to try and help their students stay safe. I really have to mention the staff at Stoneman Douglas. They did everything they could," said Coral Springs Police Chief Tony Pustizzi.



Western Mass News was told by local police departments and school districts that school resource officers are trained to engage immediately.

