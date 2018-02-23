Springfield raises smoking age to 21 this summer

Starting this summer, anyone under the age of 21 will be banned from buying tobacco products in Springfield.



Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News the tentative start date of the new rule and fines is July 1.



"I know it is a legal product we are not saying it cannot be sold but you need to be 21 and over in order to purchase it," said Mayor Sarno.



National data shows that 95 percent of adult smokers start before the age of 21.

The city’s Public Health Council and Commissioner of Health and Human Services proposed the move last year, and in January the city council approved it with fines for failing to obey.



"We are going to be proactive with area businesses and meet with them ahead of time to let them know the rules and regulations," Sarno explained.

The owner of Buckeye Brother Smoke Shop in downtown Springfield said he doesn't think this will impact his business.



"It would be miniscule at best. A lot of young kids don't smoke anymore," said David Glantz.



Glantz said that most of his business is the 21 and over crowd, and that he has yet to get a visit from any city officials on the change.

He also pointed out that implementing this rule in Springfield might benefit businesses outside of the city.



"If East Longmeadow is 18 it's not going to stop people from traveling over the line to get their tobacco products. It should be state or country wide to 21," Glantz added.

