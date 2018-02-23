Local colleges will not discipline students for participating in walkout

High school students are planning to participate in a nationwide walkout to protest gun violence on March 14.

Some school districts are threatening students who walk out of class with suspension.

In Massachusetts, colleges are telling students who peacefully protest and get disciplined for it, that it won't affect their admission decision.

While there is no word yet if any school districts in western Massachusetts are threatening students with discipline, over in the Houston, Texas area, they're telling students they will face suspension.



"These kids are gonna be the next voters. I agree with them, you know," said Feeding Hills resident Diann Beauchene.



"HS students are worried that getting suspended for peacefully protesting against gun violence may hurt chances to get into college. Not @WPI. WPI believes students should hold fast to their values & principles. We review our applicants with an eye towards who they are as people," WPI wrote on Twitter.

Announcements like the one WPI wrote follow the news that some public school districts in the Houston, Texas area and in Las Vegas told students they'd face suspension and consequences if they take part in the walkout scheduled on March 14.

At that day at 10 a.m., high school students across the country will walk out of class for 17 minutes to protest gun violence and to tell congress: enough.



"If they're standing up for what they believe in, then they shouldn't get in trouble for it," said AIC student, Bailee Richardson.



Those planning to participate in the walkout told Western Mass News it's comforting to hear from some of the colleges they've been accepted to, and it could sway those stressful decisions they have to make.

"I think it's important to be in an environment where you feel that you can peacefully protest what you believe in without a consequence,"said future UMass Amherst student, Nick Lombardo.



"Students: If you participate in peaceful protests against gun violence and receive school discipline for walking out, staging your protest, etc., please rest assured that you can report it to UMass Amherst, and it will not affect your admission decision," UMass Amherst wrote on their Facebook page.



Victoria Thomas, a high school senior from eastern Massachusetts, told Western Mass News she was accepted to WPI and is waiting to hear back from Smith College. She added she's pleased with both schools' public stances.



"I think it upholds their historical standing of really empowering people to use their own voice," said Thomas.



The national school walkout will take place on March 14, and will be followed by a 'March For Our Lives' Rally on March 24 which will happen in cities across the country, including in Boston.

