Springfield couple settles dispute with local contractor in court

A local contractor accused of taking more than $12,000 from a Springfield veteran and his wife appeared in court for the last time on Friday.

It's a story Western Mass News has been exclusively following for more than a year.

Troy Lyons, also known as Mike Lyons of Lyons Home Improvement handed over a bank check in Hampden County District Court in the amount of $9,400.

"We're pleased with the outcome. Truthfully, I never thought this day would come. It's been a long long process and we're just happy to have it ended," said Helen Kagan.



The journey of veteran Rich Kagan and his wife Helene started back in September of 2016.

That's when they said they gave Troy Lyons a check for $12,400 to re-side their 16-acre home and build a garage.

The check was cashed, part of the siding was ripped off, excavation work started, but then the Kagan's say Lyons vanished.

It turns out, the state revoked Lyons license back in 2009 for similar issues.

Springfield police got involved, then the District Attorney's Office.

After a year of court dates and continuances, the case that was scheduled to go to trial Friday, was settled at the last minute.



"It is a dismissal based upon restitution which both our defense and the District Attorney thought was equitable," said Lyon's Attorney, Jeremy Powers.



Lyons would not speak to Western Mass news.



"I think we all just want to move forward. It was an unfortunate situation, a lot of misunderstanding, but we're moving forward and I think everyone's in a better place now," Powers added.



"Our main concern was making sure that the Kagan's walked away with an amount of money that essentially made them whole again and they felt that there was some measure of justice," said Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.



"They did a great job. I can't ask for anything more. I just want to let people know if somebody does this to you don't give up, fight 'em. Don't give up," said Rich Kagan.



While Lyons avoided trial, Gulluni hopes the case will shine a spotlight on Lyon's past.



"I think it's important for the people watching this, getting their news from Western Mass News to be aware of Mr. Lyons track record," said Gulluni.



Lyon's attorney would not confirm if his client continues to work as a home contractor.



Licensed Contractor Jason Pecoy of Lakay Building and Remodeling in Wilbraham has donated his time, and so did many local builders and suppliers to get the Kagan's project done.



Meantime, the District Attorney is reminding homeowners to check with the Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation before hiring any contractor.

