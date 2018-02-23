Man seriously injured after stabbing in Springfield

Springfield Police said a male victim suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed during an altercation on Florence Street Friday evening.

Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News the incident happened around 6:32 p.m. on the 100 block of Florence Street.

The male victim told police he was attacked by several men and suffered stab wounds during the altercation.

Walsh said the victim was transported to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

