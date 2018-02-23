Baseball donations pour in for children in the Dominican Republic

There's only a few more days left to donate baseball gear that will go to children in the Dominican Republic.

Western Mass News teamed up with the Springfield Police Department to collect as much gear as possible for Officer Giselle Pica to bring for her next trip to the Dominican.

Officer Pica and Officer Mark Kenney work together on collecting items.

The Springfield Police Department and Western Mass News will be accepting donations until February 28.

On Friday, Springfield officers stopped by the Western Mass News lobby to pick up donations.

"You know something that started just from cruiser talk and look how big it's getting. Everybody's reaching out, it's great," said Officer Pica.

Used or left over gloves and cleats are preferred, but any gear is appreciated. They are also taking monetary donations to ship the equipment down, so Officer Pica can hand deliver it to baseball fields in the area this April.

Anyone who would like to make a monetary donation can do so via Paypal by emailing Officer Kenney at sparkatola@comcast.net

Donations can be dropped off in the lobby of our studio at 1300 Liberty Street in Springfield until Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

