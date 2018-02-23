Two high-profile state police officials connected to scandal retire

Two high-profile State Police officials connected to a scandal surrounding the arrest of a judge's daughter announced they will retire.

In a press release sent by State Police Spokesperson David Procopio, Colonel Kerry A. Gilpin accepted the retirements of Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Risteen, Commander of the Division of Field Services, and Major Susan Anderson.

"Colonel Gilpin thanks Lieutenant Colonel Risteen and Major Anderson for their many years of dedicated service to the Department and the citizens of the Commonwealth," Procopio wrote.

The Boston Herald reports that Anderson has been named as part of a lawsuit by a State Trooper, for her alleged actions in the aftermath of Alli Bibaud's arrest.



Risteen was said to have directly participated in the conspiracy, according to recent court filings.

Two troopers are suing state police claiming they were forced to change arrest reports to protect Bibaud.

