Springfield police investigate third stabbing incident in less than 24 hours

Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed overnight in Springfield.

Western Mass News spoke with Springfield Police Lt. Martucci and he confirmed the stabbing happened near Main and Adams streets.

Authorities were called to the scene at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Martucci told us the individual who was stabbed was an adult female and that her injuries were non-life threatening.

Further details weren't immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.

This is the third stabbing reported out of Springfield in less than 24 hours. Friday morning at 8:15 a.m. officers were called to a deadly stabbing incident on Beaudry St. and Friday night at around 6:32 p.m. there was also a stabbing reported on Florence St.

