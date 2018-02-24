Rollover crash reported in West Springfield, 2 transported

Two people were transported to the hospital early Saturday morning after the vehicle they were in rolled over in West Springfield.

This was at around 2 a.m. when police and fire crews were called to the scene.

The West Springfield Police Department confirmed with Western Mass News that the two individuals inside the vehicle were transported to the hospital with "minor injuries."

The rollover happened at the intersection of Old Westfield Street and Old Westfield Road.

No word on the cause of the crash.

