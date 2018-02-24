Fatal crash reported Saturday morning in Chicopee

One person is dead following a crash in Chicopee Saturday morning in the area of East Main Street.

Officer Wilk told Western Mass News the scene remains very active. This was at about 8:30 a.m.

Police were called to the crash just after 7 a.m.

The accident occurred by the Veterans Bridge, Wilk says.

"Arriving officers discovered a vehicle, off the road, that struck a traffic light pole. The only person in the car, the operator, was deceased on scene," explained Wilk.

An accident reconstruction team was called in.

Further details have not been made immediately available.

Stay with Western Mass News on-air starting at 9AM on ABC40 for the latest details.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.