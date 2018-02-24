Crews search CT River in West Springfield for a possible "jumper"

A search of the Connecticut River is underway after West Springfield received reports of a "jumper."

The call came in just after 8 a.m. Saturday morning, the West Springfield Fire Department confirmed with us.

Emergency crews are currently searching along the CT River between Agawam and West Springfield.

Further information has not been made immediately available.

Our crew says the search is on River St. right near the bridge. We see the Springfield Fire Department there.

Western mass news will bring you the latest developments as they become available. Stay with us online and on-air at 9AM on ABC40.

