Western Mass Brews: What's new at Lefty's Brewing Company in Greenfield

For this week's 'Western Mass Brews' we are bringing it back to the brewery that started our series last year -- Lefty's in Franklin County.

Since we stopped by they've expanded their brews and even their space. Take a look!

The cans were moving quickly at Lefty's Brewing Company in Greenfield, Mass.

While next door...at the Lefty's Brewery Taproom ...Brewer Bill Goldfarb admires a fairly new addition to their operation. Opened in October of last year this cozy new taproom allows for much more than just samples and growler fills.

"Folks can come in and they can get a sampler pack, full pours as well as they can still get growlers like we used to do next door," Bill tells Western Mass News.



In this new space you'll find 15 beers on tap, and a cool new toy that can get you 32 ounces right from the tap:



"It's two pints ya know so you can be selfish and drink it all or you can share it with a buddy," explains Bill.



What hasn't changed? A flavor developing technique known as 'randalling,' where you infuse the beer with different ingredients. This week Western Mass News found the Irish Stout can be randalled through bourbon barrel chips and organic Madagascar vanilla beans. The beans also boost the flavor of the Graham Cracker Porter.



"The alcohol in the beer acts like a solvent and strips out the flavors and aromas out so it infused the beer on the way to the glass," notes Bill.



If you like your beer with a bit of a kick each week a new brew is featured on their Nitro tap:

"It gives it a real nice smooth creamy mouth feel beautiful look to the pour," says Bill.



Scotch fans won't want to miss this season's take on a Scotch Ale aged in a Laphroaig barrel.



"Very peaty, very smoky just a treat so we have been loving this one," Bill tells us.



At the far end of the bar you'll find the Fuzzy IPA brewed with two hop varietals, citra and mosaic. With just 21 days until St. Patrick's Day the Irish Stout has made a return to the taps, and one of my personal favorites known as the Big Brekkie Breakfast Stout:



"Our coffee, chocolate, oatmeal, maple syrup, and bacon beer. That's right bacon you can't have breakfast without bacon," Bill explains to Western Mass News.



And if you can't decide there is a flight:



"So this way when folks come in they can either try one of our sampler paddles 5 head or 10 head as well as something for everybody with a different palette," adds Bill.

Lefty's taproom is open Wednesdays and Thursdays 3-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays 12-9 p.m. and Sundays 12 - 6 p.m.

For more about Lefty's Brewing Company click here!

