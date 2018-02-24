Police: Granby Jr. Sr. High School student arrested for making threats

A student at Granby Jr. Sr. High School has been arrested for allegedly making threats against others and police say they received reports that he was also making threats about "shooting up the school."

The Granby Police Department confirmed the arrest Saturday afternoon.

The student who is from Granby, is facing 3 charges including Threat to Commit a Crime (assault and battery), Threat to Commit a Crime (murder), and Intimidation of a Witness.

Police began their investigation this past Tuesday, during school vacation week when school administrators first notified them of the alleged social media threat.

"On the evening of February 20th a reporting party notified the Granby High School Administration that a 14-year-old male had threatened to assault another juvenile via social media," police said. But that wasn't the only incident reported to police. "As part of the same social media communications, it was further reported that the juvenile suspect also posted a picture that included three handguns on a kitchen counter," explained police. When police went to the student's home, they say they found the guns were all "pellet/bb guns" and that they were confiscated as part of the investigation. "The School Administration took steps to inform the juvenile in question that he was not allowed on school grounds. The investigation continued and it was determined the juvenile later made threats against people who he believed reported the incident," noted police.

Two days after the investigation began both police and school administrators learned of more threats that were allegedly posted by this student.

"This time the threats were directed at a different person/ witness. Witnesses also reported that the suspect made threats about shooting up the school," police said.

So armed with an arrest warrant, police took the 14-year-old student into custody and transported him to the Hampshire Juvenile Court for arraignment.

Police say he is being held in custody until a dangerousness hearing "scheduled for some time next week" takes place. He could face more charges. Police have not identified him due to his age.

"The Granby School Department and Police Department have been working together from the beginning of this series of events to ensure a safe outcome for all. School support staff will be available at the school next week for any staff or students who need assistance. The police department will also increase its presence at all the schools to help provide support," police noted.

They also praised the efforts and "bravery" of witnesses and parents who came forward with their "serious concerns."

"We will continue to work together. We will always take these types of situations seriously and deal with them accordingly," added police.

The investigation is ongoing by the Granby Police Department.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.