Ludlow man who admitted to approaching two girls identified by police

A man who was considered a suspicious person by Ludlow Police after he reportedly approached two girls on February 21 has been identified.

On February 26, Ludlow police received a report of a man riding a bicycle in the area of the Ludlow Country Club Golf Course that matched the description of the suspicious male reported on February 21.

Police were able to locate the man, and identified him as a 39-year-old resident who lives nearby and is known to officers.

The man admitted to police that he approached the girls while they were playing soccer at the East Street Elementary School park.

Police said he apologized for kicking their soccer ball and repeatedly stated that he meant no harm and that he enjoys playing soccer.

Since then, the incident has been resolved, and the victim's parents were contacted.

