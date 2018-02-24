Ludlow police ask for public's help identifying suspicious male

Ludlow Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspicious male who was involved in an incident at East Street School.

Police received a complaint on Wednesday that a white male, approximately 20-30 years old, was watching two young females for about 20 minutes as they played soccer at the school’s park.

Reportedly, the man approached the two and asked if he could play soccer with them. They denied his request and told him that their mother would be arriving soon.

The females allowed him to kick the soccer ball in hopes that he would then leave them alone. He then attempted to kick the ball into a wooded area surrounding the park, claiming he would retrieve the ball for them.

They denied his request once more, telling police that they proceeded to get the ball on their own. It was then that the male began following them on a dark colored mountain bike.

They eventually lost sight of the male who was last seen near East and Merrimac Street.

Description as reported by Ludlow Police Department:

White male

Dark beard (approximately 1 inch in length)

5'9"-5'11"

20-30 years old

Dark colored mountain bike

Light colored t-shirt

Cut off jean shorts (jeans with the legs cut off)

Big holes in the jean shorts on front thigh area

Holes on back pocket of shorts

Blue hospital style socks

Light colored sneakers

"Looked homeless"

Did NOT speak with a heavy accent

Ludlow Police ask that any suspicious activity be reported immediately to the Ludlow Police Department at (413) 583-8305.

