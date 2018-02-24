Elderly woman transported to hospital after rollover accident in Springfield

Springfield Police responded to a rollover crash that sent an elderly woman to the hospital this evening.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Allen Street and Bicentennial Highway.

Springfield Fire said they had to extricate the woman from her vehicle.

Police and fire blocked off Allen Street for a few hours as they investigated.

The scene has since been reopened.

The woman was transported to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No other vehicle was involved.

Police are looking into the cause of the crash.

