Benefit in support of high school senior after battle with cancer

A benefit was held Saturday night in a special show of support for a Minnechaug High School athlete.

Ryan Doyle, a Minnechaug High School senior, recently had to have his leg amputated due to a battle with cancer.

Friends and family gathered at the John Boyle O’Reilly Club in Springfield to raise money for a total leg prosthetic.

Doyle told Western Mass News that he is grateful for all of the support.

"I think it’s great. I want to thank the nurses from Mercy Medical Center who really help me and my family out throughout this whole time," Doyle said.

Donations can be mailed to the Ryan Doyle Donation at the following address:

UMASS Five College Federal Credit Union

233 Carew Street, Room 110

Springfield, MA 01102

