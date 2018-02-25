Rollover crash on Rt. 9 in Williamsburg due to icy conditions

State Police responded to a rollover accident on Rt. 9 in Williamsburg Sunday morning that was due to icy conditions.
Western Mass News was told police were called to the crash just before 6 a.m.
According to State Police Northampton Barracks, it was a single-vehicle rollover. Luckily no one was hurt, but weather did play a factor, State Police confirmed with us.
Sunday morning western Mass. saw a wintry mix including rain and freezing rain. Police warning drivers to be careful on the roads.
[RELATED: First Warning Weather Alert Day forecast details]
[TRAFFIC: Get the most current traffic conditions here before you head out!]
Watch Western Mass News during the 7AM & 9AM hours for a Live look at the current road conditions.
Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.