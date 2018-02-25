Rollover crash on Rt. 9 in Williamsburg due to icy conditions - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Rollover crash on Rt. 9 in Williamsburg due to icy conditions

WILLIAMSBURG, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

State Police responded to a rollover accident on Rt. 9 in Williamsburg Sunday morning that was due to icy conditions.

Western Mass News was told police were called to the crash just before 6 a.m. 

According to State Police Northampton Barracks, it was a single-vehicle rollover.  Luckily no one was hurt, but weather did play a factor, State Police confirmed with us.

Sunday morning western Mass. saw a wintry mix including rain and freezing rain. Police warning drivers to be careful on the roads.

