A wintry mix this morning transitions to rain by this afternoon

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Hampden, Berkshire and eastern Hampshire counties until 1 pm this afternoon. For western Hampshire and all of Franklin counties a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 4 pm this afternoon.

We are waking up to a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain throughout the area this morning. If you are heading out allow for some extra time. In the lower valley the mix will begin to transition over to plain rain this morning. In the higher elevations and along the east slopes of the Berkshires the changeover could take until late morning or early afternoon. By later this afternoon we will all see rain showers as highs top out in the middle and upper 30s.

Precipitation will wind down by this evening and skies will become partly cloudy. As lows drop back into the upper 20s and lower 30s there could be some areas of black ice on untreated surfaces.

Drier air will move in for the start of the work week. High pressure will build in bringing sunshine Monday to Wednesday along with above normal temperatures in the low to mid 50s during the afternoon and 20s at night. It is looking cooler and more unsettled for Thursday and Friday with showers/mixing possible.

