Police pursuit in Springfield ends in crash, arrest made

A police pursuit in Springfield ended in a crash on State Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police tell Western Mass News they allegedly saw Franciso Flores driving a heavily damaged car near Parker and Boston Road.

According to Springfield Police Department, Ryan Walsh, a brief chase ensued after Flores refused to stop.

Authorities say the chase ended in a crash involving an uninvolved third car.

Flores was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for his injuries.

"The driver who led police on the pursuit - Franciso Flores was arrested," noted Walsh.

It's unclear if anyone in that third car was injured.

Further details including what the Flores was charged with, weren't immediately available.

